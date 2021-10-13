Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Wird es jetzt richtig ernst?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X8T7 ISIN: US12802P3073 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
CAL-BAY INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAL-BAY INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
13.10.2021 | 18:56
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cal-Bay International, Inc.: Cal-Bay Engages PCAOB Auditing Firm

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC PINK:CBYI) today announced the company has engaged a PCAOB auditing firm for the purpose of up-listing the company to a fully reporting status (OTC:QB) on OTC Markets, with anticipated up-list in early 2022.

Company CEO Luke Joseph made the announcement earlier today and commented "This is the first step in the company's long-term goals of being financially transparent for the financial and investment communities. With the rapid growth in the NFT space, it would not be unreasonable to assume the company could further up-list to the NASDAQ exchange within the next year."

Cal-Bay recently announced the upcoming launch of the new CBNFT website which will showcase both following and support of company projects, along with the incubation and collaboration portal for the new projects, including the non-profit such as www.KB24.com, and philanthropic projects. The new website www.cbnft.io is expected to launch on or before October 20th alongside the company's current website www.cbyintl.com

As previously announced, Cal-Bay is also launching a secure ERC-20 wallet proprietary system to manage the company's wallets, NFT's and secure connections with NFT platforms, such as https://opensea.io/ and other leading NFT platforms. The long-term plan for CBNFT.io is to also include a platform to exchange, sell and buy NFT's and NFT supported products.

NFT News Articles:

https://www.mintedwire.com/posts/all-eyes-on-kb24-nft

https://www.clevescene.com/cleveland/lakers-dwight-howard-has-kobe-bryant-fans-excited-for-kb24-nft-art/Content?oid=37366042

NFT Platforms:

https://opensea.io/

https://www.cryptodadsnft.com/

About Cal-Bay International.

A Publicly traded holding company for Innovative Technologies, Digital Assets, and creating a Philanthropic Foundation through digital asset technologies to support causes in the US and worldwide.

www.cbyintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Cal-Bay, CBYI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Cal-Bay International Inc.

Cal-Bay International, Inc.
Contact: (877) 372-0716
Email: info@cbyintl.com
Website: www.cbyintl.com

Investor Relations:

Andrew Barwicki (516-662-9461)
http://www.barwicki.com/

SOURCE: Cal-Bay International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667945/Cal-Bay-Engages-PCAOB-Auditing-Firm

CAL-BAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.