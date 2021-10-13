DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

Fyber N.V.: Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Fyber N.V. to be held on 28 October 2021



13.10.2021 / 20:19

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

of Fyber N.V. to be held on 28 October 2021 Fyber N.V. (the Company) invites its shareholders to its Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (EGM) to be held at the offices of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, Leidseplein 29 1017 PS Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on 28 October 2021, at 4pm CEST. The language of the meeting shall be English. The agenda items of the EGM will be as follows:

Agenda 1) Opening and announcements 2) Conversion (a) Proposal to convert Fyber N.V. from a public limited liability company (in Dutch: naamloze vennootschap) into a private limited liability company (in Dutch: besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid), amend the articles of association of Fyber N.V. accordingly and authorize each member of the management board and also each lawyer, deputy civil law notary and employee of Greenberg Traurig, LLP (Amsterdam office) severally, to have the deed of conversion and amendment to the articles of association of Fyber N.V. executed (vote) (b) Proposal to accept the resignation of all supervisory board members (being Mr. T. Malak, Mr. A.A. Metre, Mr. F.J. Rios, Mr. K. Sehnaoui and Mr. Y. Safrai) of the Company (vote) (c) Proposal to grant discharge to all supervisory board members as mentioned above under 2b) (vote) (d) Proposal to appoint Mr. J.B. Garrison as management board member with the title CEO (vote) (e) Proposal to accept the resignation of Mr. Z. Elul and Mr. Y. Zaltsman as management board members of the Company (vote) (f) Proposal to grant discharge to the management board members as mentioned above under 2e) (vote) 3) Any other business and close of the meeting

*** Meeting documents The agenda above and the explanatory notes thereto are available free of charge on the Company's website: https://investors.fyber.com/ Voting by Proxy Notwithstanding the obligation to register for admission to the meeting, the right to attend and to vote at the meeting may be exercised by a holder of a written proxy. A form of a written proxy is available on the Company's website. The written proxy must be received by the Company no later than on on 21 October 2021, 5pm CEST. The proxy to represent a shareholder may be granted to Mr. R. van Bork, civil law notary with Greenberg Traurig, LLP or any of his substitutes, by sending an email with proxy and voting instructions to agm@fyber.com no later than on 21 October 2021, 5pm CEST. Please send the original proxy to the Company's address listed below. A copy of the written proxy must be shown at the registration prior to the start of the meeting. Registration and identification at the meeting Registration for admission to the meeting will take place from 3:30pm CEST until the commencement of the meeting at 4pm CEST on 28 October 2021. After this time registration is no longer possible. Persons entitled to attend the meeting may be asked for identification prior to being admitted by means of a valid official identity document, such as a passport. As of 30 September 2021, the issued share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 55,218,928.60 divided into 552,189,286 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.10 each. A total of 1,325,844 shares is held by the Company itself. For further information, please see the Company's website https://investors.fyber.com/. All communications to the Company or the management board in connection with the foregoing must be addressed to the Company as follows: Fyber N.V.

attn.: Governance Department

Wallstraße 9-13, 10179 Berlin, Germany

Email: agm@fyber.com The Management Board of Fyber N.V.

Berlin, Germany on 13 October 2021

13.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

