|44,750
|45,950
|21:12
|44,850
|45,700
|21:39
|21:10
|BioGaia Q3 Sales SEK 174 Million vs. Estimate SEK 157 Million
|(PLX AI) - BioGaia Q3 EBIT SEK 67 million vs. estimate SEK 46 million.
|21:06
|BioGaia's profit for third quarter to exceed market expectations
|20.09.
|BioGaia starts its own distribution in the UK
|17.09.
|BioGaia Set for Revenue Acceleration, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Buy
|(PLX AI) - BioGaia is primed for revenue acceleration, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. • Price target SEK 590 implies 28% upside• BioGaia shares are historically...
|10.09.
|BioGaia Pharma secures approval for two clinical trials for its pharmaceutical candidates
|Kurs
|%
|BIOGAIA AB
|42,300
|+0,24 %