Candid acquires media agency De Media Maatschap

De Media Maatschap (DMM) will be merged with media agency STROOM within the platform to further strengthen Candid's market position in media investment management

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid announces today that De Media Maatschap is joining the Candid platform. STROOM - part of Candid since 2017 - and De Media Maatschap will merge into a new media agency, with offices in Amsterdam and Rotterdam. Samantha Catsburg (STROOM) and Willem-Jan Nouwens and Michael Gottmer (both De Media Maatschap) will jointly manage the new agency.

Rudiger Wanck - Chief Executive Officer Candid: "With M2Media, BBK and STROOM we already had a strong and growing position for media strategy, planning and buying. The addition of De Media Maatschap and the merger with STROOM is a strategically important step for us as it further accelerates our growth. As a result we are moving to an even stronger position in the Dutch market in terms of our market share in media investment management."

De Media Maatschap was founded in 2002. The agency is based in Amsterdam and works for more than 50 well recognized advertisers. Willem-Jan Nouwens (De Media Maatschap): "STROOM has always been our Rotterdam counterpart, working in the same way with clients. With this merger, our clients will immediately have access to the additional communication disciplines within the Candid platform. This is an important asset for us, as the connection between media and other communication disciplines is more relevant than ever for the success of campaigns."

Samantha Catsburg (agency lead STROOM): "STROOM and De Media Maatschap have many similarities; the working practice and culture of the two agencies are closely related. We both have a huge focus on our clients, which translates into high client satisfaction and long customer relationships. With the addition of De Media Maatschap we strengthen our over-all offering, including their experience with dashboarding. We complement each other and can continue to grow together. With this merger, we are increasing our buying scale while retaining our service focus which is crucially important."

