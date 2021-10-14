- (PLX AI) - Nordex received orders for 389 wind turbines with a total rated output of 1,829 MW, up from 271 wind turbines with 1,229 MW in the third quarter of the previous year.
- • Turbines of the Delta4000 series accounted for 1,391 MW or 76 percent of these orders (Q3/2020: 86 percent)
- • Overall, the Nordex Group generated order intake (excluding service business) of 4,610 MW in the first nine months (9M/2020: 3,759 MW), which includes a high proportion of around 80 percent for the Delta4000 series
