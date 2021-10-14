



Singapore, Oct 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Spikes Asia opens entries for the 35th edition of the Spikes Asia Awards and announces the integration of the prestigious Tangrams Awards and the launch of the new Strategy & Effectiveness Spike, in response to the evolving correlation between creativity and effectiveness.The Spikes Asia Awards, Asia Pacific's top award for excellence in creative communications, will now serve as the definitive benchmark for both creative excellence and marketing strategy and effectiveness across Asia-Pacific.The new Strategy & Effectiveness Spike celebrates strategies that deliver measurable results and ideas that balance bold creativity and sustained business impact and aims to champion a culture of creativity, strategy and effectiveness, which is growing within agency and client organisations in the region.Jenny Lau, Events Director, Spikes Asia, comments: "It's an exciting time in the evolution of Spikes Asia as we announce the new Strategy & Effectiveness Spike, cementing the awards' role as the definitive benchmark for both creativity and marketing effectiveness across APAC. This new award reinforces the importance of synergising creativity and effectiveness, which for too long, have remained disparate. We believe that when creativity is effective and effective work is creative, it has even greater power to positively impact people, brands and the world."The Spikes Asia Awards are updated each year to reflect the rapidly evolving creative industry landscape in Asia-Pacific. In 2022, significant changes respond to shifting creative trends across the region. Spikes Asia launches new awards: The Creative Data Spike, which celebrates the interplay of ideas and information and the Social & Influencer Spike, celebrating creative social thinking and strategic influencer marketing solutions, while the Digital Spike has now been retired.Atifa Silk, Managing Director at Haymarket Media Asia, comments: "In consultation with the APAC creative community, and in response to rapid evolutions in the industry landscape, a number of Spikes Award categories have been refreshed and expanded for 2022. We look ahead to next March with great anticipation, as an opportunity to celebrate and benchmark world-class and effective creative work from across the region."Key awards information- Awards open for entries on 14 October 2021- Final entry deadline is 20 January 2022 at 11.59pm SGT.- Three new awards added: Strategy & Effectiveness Spike, Creative Data Spike, and Social & Influencer Spike.- The Digital Spike will be retired from the awards.Spikes award sections and categories are expanded. Further information can be found here (https://www.spikes.asia/awards-information/whats-new).The winners of the Spikes Asia Awards will be announced in March 2022 along with the return of Spikes Asia x Campaign Asia: The Experience. More information on the hybrid event will be released later in the year. Interested delegates are welcome to register their interest for free here (https://www.spikes.asia/misc/saxca-2022).About Spikes AsiaSpikes Asia celebrates inspiring Asia-Pacific creativity in advertising and marketing. Building on over 35 years of the illustrious Spikes Awards and Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards, Spikes Asia is the result of a collaboration between the organisers of Cannes Lions and Haymarket, publishers of Campaign Asia Pacific.Spikes Asia is the region's leading event for the creative community. It offers a spectacular celebration of creativity in marketing and communications, from forward-thinking content sessions by the industry's most influential figures to superb networking opportunities, training and exhibitions of the region's best creative work. The Awards are Asia Pacific's top award for excellence in creative marketing & communications, celebrating the very best in creativity across the region. They are the benchmark by which the region's creativity is measured and they are continually honed and redefined to ensure they reflect current trends in creative marketing & communications.The Spikes Asia will return as a virtual event in March 2022. In 2021, The Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity went virtual in partnership with Campaign Asia-Pacific to produce Spikes Asia X Campaign: The Virtual Experience. Over 3,000 creative communications professionals registered to be a part of the virtual experience which centred around the theme, Creativity is the Growth Engine.About AscentialSpikes Asia is part of Ascential. Ascential delivers specialist information, analytics and ecommerce optimisation platforms to the world's leading consumer brands and their ecosystems. Our world-class businesses improve performance and solve problems for our customers by delivering immediately actionable information combined with visionary longer-term thinking across Digital Commerce, Product Design and Marketing. We also serve customers across Retail & Financial Services.With more than 2,000 employees across five continents, we combine local expertise with a global footprint for clients in over 120 countries. Ascential is listed on the London Stock Exchange. www.ascential.comAbout HaymarketHaymarket Media Group creates award-winning specialist content and information for international audiences. The company has more than 70 market-leading brands created by world-class experts in locations in the UK, the US, Hong Kong, Singapore, India and Germany. Haymarket's consumer and professional brands connect people and communities across digital, mobile, print and live/virtual media platforms. Although Haymarket's portfolio is diverse, its mission is the same across borders and markets: to deliver brand experiences which truly meet the needs of its audiences and clients. Haymarket's brands include Campaign, PRWeek, What Car?, Autocar, AsianInvestor and Finance Asia. www.haymarket.comAbout Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness AwardsSince their launch 18 years ago, the Tangrams (formerly Asian Marketing Effectiveness Awards) have set out to recognise and celebrate outstanding marketing effectiveness programmes in the region. Responding to the growing correlation of creativity and effectiveness, the programme has gradually aligned with Spikes in recent years, with 2022 seeing the full integration of the Tangrams Awards categories into the Spikes Asia Awards.For queries on Spikes Asia Awards, please send an email to awards@spikes.asiaFor queries on the Young Spikes Competitions and Spikes Asia Academy, please email: RyhnL@spikes.asiaSource: Spikes AsiaCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . 