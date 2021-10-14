- (PLX AI) - Delivery Hero acquires hugo's food and grocery delivery verticals and expands its footprint in Central America and the Caribbean.
- • hugo is a leading food delivery app in Central America with strong presence in the Caribbean countries, operating as a multi-category marketplace for restaurants, grocery delivery, pharmacy delivery and more
- • The acquisition allows Delivery Hero to further strengthen its footprint in Central America as well as expand operations to Jamaica
- • The transaction values hugo based on a run rate GMV of over USD 150 million and multiples in line with Delivery Hero and other precedent transactions
