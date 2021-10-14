BearingPoint surveys nearly 1,000 IT consultants to see which technology areas IT leaders will be focusing on in the coming year

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint says the top 5 technology trends for 2022 are:

Responsible AI Cloud at the edge Cybersecurity mesh Embedded data and analytics Connected sensors and machines

BearingPoint had surveyed nearly 1,000 IT consultants to see which technology areas would get the most attention in 2022.

Stefan Pechardscheck, Global Leader Technology at BearingPoint: "We're in the midst of a revolution when it comes to technology and business models, and you cannot separate the two. The five technology trends for 2022 are game-changers. They bring competitive advantages, increasing the effectiveness of operations and solutions, and all can be the foundation of a new business model. Our clients can benefit from all of these technologies."

Below is what BearingPoint says the survey tells us about the top 5 technology trends for 2022.

Responsible AI

AI use cases have matured, which is why they are facing increased scrutiny. It is no longer sufficient that AI systems perform well their predictions need to be fair and easily explainable to clients and regulators. Frameworks and best practices are emerging to meet these requirements for more robust and improved AI solutions.

Cloud at the edge

Sovereignty and edge computing needs are the new challenges for CTOs. Cloud adoption has transformed IT organizations, governance and operating models (FinOps, CloudOps functions). There is a need to bring computing capacities closer to users and resources for real-time processing and sovereignty requirements. Edge computing and sovereign clouds are now counterbalancing extreme cloud centralization.

Cybersecurity mesh

There should be a distributed approach to network security with individual perimeters around each access point rather than a traditional top-down all-encompassing approach, says BearingPoint. The cybersecurity mesh is a distributed architectural approach for scalable, flexible, and reliable cyber control. The mesh changes the focus from protecting a traditional IT perimeter (analogous to a "walled city") to a more modular approach that centralizes policy orchestration but distributes cyber security enforcement.

Embedded data and analytics

Companies that succeed have a holistic approach and continuously embed data and analytics into the business. They keep an eye on new trends and adjust accordingly but always move along a roadmap with initiatives and use cases that drive them toward their goals. Companies must define and prioritize actionable use cases and insights and work with a holistic plan. Without such use cases and a plan, data analysis won't go far.

Connected sensors and machines

Connected sensors and machines are at the peak of an ongoing revolution and leading us toward a world in which everything is measured. The combination of sensor data and powerful analytics on the edge and cloud will act as a springboard for innovation and predicting the future.

According to the new BearingPoint benchmark analysis on Resilience, the effective use of technology is a key characteristic of resilient companies and organizations.

