- (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen Q4 organic growth 6% vs. estimate 4.3%.
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 84 million vs. estimate EUR 86 million
- • Q4 revenue EUR 293 million vs. estimate EUR 289 million
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 28.8% vs. estimate 29.7%
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 27-28%; some analysts expected 28-29%
- • Q4 net income EUR 69.2 million vs. estimate EUR 63 million
- • Outlook FY organic growth 5-8%, in line with expectations
- • Chr. Hansen ambitions until 2024/25 Mid- to high single-digit organic growth
- • Chr. Hansen ambitions until 2024/25 Increase in EBIT margin before special items
- • Chr. Hansen ambitions until 2024/25 Average growth in free cash flow before special items exceeding the average growth in EBIT
