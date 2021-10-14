Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 14, 2021 SHARES RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 37,192 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together with the old V-shares of Raisio Oyj as of October 15, 2021. Identifiers of Raisio Oyj's share: Trading code:RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 30,960,624 Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 134,188,406 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260