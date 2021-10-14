XGIMI'S New Aura 4K UST Laser Projector Shows Why the Next TV Isn't Going To Be a TV

The new Aura projector displays images and videos in stunning 4K with ultra short-throw technology allowing for a screen to achieve a display size of a whopping 100 inches from just 8 inches away

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI LIMITED, a leading global projection equipment manufacturer, today announced the launch of a new 4K ultra short-throw laser projector, the Aura. As XGIMI's first laser projector, the Aura is aiming to become the new living room centerpiece, claiming the throne that has been held for decades by traditional television sets. The Aura is now available globally on the XGIMI website. The XGIMI Aura is a forward-thinking way for anyone to enjoy music, movies, shows and games in their home using ultra short-throw technology to project images at up to 150 inches, while only being inches away from the screen. Aura features a smooth Android TV 10 user interface that has the ability to run streaming services like Disney+ and Amazon Prime, without the need for external hardware. To make watching content even easier, the Aura has built-in Chromecast functionality for seamless content casting and features three HDMI ports for external devices like game consoles, cable boxes and Blu-Ray players.

All that compatibility doesn't mean a thing if images don't look great, and the XGIMI Aura has put those fears to rest while also offering a stylish design, luxurious look and feel. The Aura is capable of projecting at 4K and HDR10 resolutions with screen sizes of up to 150 inches while also adding low latency image processing capabilities. The Aura projector is powered by 2400 ANSI lumens of brightness, meaning crisper whites, darker and richer blacks and colors that pop. Thanks to the Aura's impressive ultra short-throw technology, the projector only needs to be eight inches away from the screen to get a full 100" display, a size which most TVs could never match. That level of immersion is practically magical.

Key Features:

Impressive ultra short-throw technology that only needs 8 inches of space to display at 100 inches

4K resolution and HDR10 compatible with screen size of up to 150"

Four 15W Harman-Kardon speakers with Dolby and DTS audio support fill any space with vibrant sound

Android TV 10.0 UI for instant access to streaming services built right in

Three HDMI ports and three USB ports means hooking up any device is easy

Eight-point keystone and manual focus corrections makes it easier than ever to find the perfect picture

The immersion is only helped by the 4 massive 15W Harman-Kardon speakers that are built into the Aura projector that feature 2 tweeters + 2 subwoofers providing crisp highs, dynamic mid ranges and superb bass. The speakers include Dolby Audio support, allowing everyone to hear every minor detail with room-filling audio. The speakers are so good on the Aura that the projector can also be used as a Bluetooth speaker or soundbar when not being used to watch content.

While the Aura is truly a one-stop destination for all sorts of entertainment, the projector really shines when it comes to its ease of use. The Aura features XGIMI's fast boot tech, can be set up in seconds, and features an intuitive user interface. Images will always be crisp and clear thanks to XGIMI's onboard, eight-point keystone correction technology which makes focusing a breeze - it's a true plug and play experience. These features combine to make the Aura an ideal hassle-free projector for the whole family, and will finally give TVs a run for their money as the most immersive home entertainment centerpiece.

"The XGIMI Aura has been created for the home environment with a design that naturally blends into any decor," said Tex Yang, vice president of global sales at XGIMI corporate. "We are seeing the shift in technology that has already impacted every other area of our lives coming to our home entertainment. With the XGIMI Aura, your next TV is not a TV."

The XGIMI Aura 4K UST Laser Projector is available at a retail price of $2499. For additional information, visit XGIMI's website, or connect with them on Facebook.

ABOUT XGIMI

Trusted by more than 1.5 million users, XGIMI designs and manufactures high-performance multi-functional smart projectors and laser TV" and is determined to improve viewers' audio-visual experience. XGIMI has created a series of game-changing giant screen projection products with critical partners like Harman/Kardon, Google, Texas Instruments. By constantly recreating its products, XGIMI optimizes its portfolio and provides the most technologically advanced and user-first experience for consumers. The small, compact devices are incredibly powerful to create an outstanding immersive home theater experience. In recent years, XGIMI has won international awards such as CES Best Innovation Award, iF Design Awards, Red Dot Design Award, EISA Best Product and Good Design Award 38 times.

