

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group Plc (DNLM.L), a home furnishings retailer, posted a rise in its total sales for the first quarter, driven mainly by good customer response to its summer sale in July, improved product availability, and an increased demand for its some popular new furniture categories.



The Syston-headquartered firm reported its total sales at 388.8 million pounds, for the first three-month period of the fiscal 2022, compared to 359.1 million pounds, reported for the same period, last year.



'Gross margin in the first quarter decreased by 10bps compared to first quarter of 2021, reflecting the summer sale timing impact, largely offset by a higher mix of full price sales and sourcing gains to offset anticipated cost price increases,' the British firm said in a statement.



The company opined that the macro outlook remains uncertain regarding supply chain disruption and inflationary pressures from freight and driver shortages.



Moving forward, the retailer expects gross margin for the first half to be flat to slightly positive compared to the first-six-month period of 2021. It also sees gross margin for the full year to be c.50-75bps, lower than last fiscal, as the second half is expected to include both a winter and summer sales.



For the FY22, the company expects its profit before tax to be in line with analysts' recently increased consensus expectations.



Analysts' expect the retailer to report its pre-tax profit for the current fiscal in the range of 167 million pounds -190 million pounds, with consensus of 179 million pounds.



