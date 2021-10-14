- (PLX AI) - BioGaia shares were up nearly 6.5% in early trading after the company reported preliminary results that beat consensus expectations.
- • BioGaia Q3 sales SEK 174 million vs. estimate SEK 157 million, while Q3 EBIT was SEK 67 million vs. estimate SEK 46 million, the company said last night in a surprise report
- • BioGaia said certain customers at risk of running out of stock requested to bring orders forward, which had a positive impact on sales for the quarter
- • BioGaia shares rose, recouping some of the losses since August, despite the deviation being explained only by earlier deliveries than planned, Carnegie said, maintaining a hold recommendation on the stock
- • Since full-year sales are largely expected to be in line with expectations, we anticipate no major changes to consensus, SEB analysts said, maintaining a hold rating on the stock
