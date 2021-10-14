- (PLX AI) - BASF Venture Capital and Amathaon Capital acquire minority stake in bioinformatics company Computomics.
- • Existing shareholders include the seed investors High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and MBG Mittelständische Beteiligungsgesellschaft Baden-Württemberg (MBG)
- • Computomics focuses in particular on predictive breeding technology for crops and has developed a cutting-edge artificial intelligence
- • The parties agreed not to disclose the financial details of the investment
