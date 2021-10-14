

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation increased in September, data from statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



The consumer prices increased 2.48 percent year-on-year in September, following a 2.16 percent rise in August.



Prices of capital repair on detached houses, petrol, detached houses, diesel, and renovation of blocks of flats had the largest upward impacts on the consumer price index increased from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.31 percent in September, following a 0.23 percent increase in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent monthly and increased 1.9 percent from a year ago in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

