AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Oct-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B

DEALING DATE: 13/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 42.8502

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29257075

CODE: AASU

ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 124342 EQS News ID: 1240743 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 14, 2021 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)