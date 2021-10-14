DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Oct-2021 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD

DEALING DATE: 13/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 79.6365

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 248348

CODE: TPHU

ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU Sequence No.: 124326 EQS News ID: 1240727 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

