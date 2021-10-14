Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Pagero Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (526/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Pagero Group AB, company registration number 559189-9173, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Pagero Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be October 22, 2021. The company has 133,388,930 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: PAGERO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 154,222,263 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016830517 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 236982 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559189-9173 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 22, 2021 up to and including October 25, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 23-24 and page 100 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 83 00.