

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated in September, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in September, following a 3.8 percent rise in August. Economists had expected a 5.5 percent rise.



Transport cost increased 11.6 percent yearly in September and alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices rose by 4.2 percent. Prices for communication, and recreation and culture grew by 6.6 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in September, following a 0.4 percent gain in the previous month. Economists had forecast a growth of 1.7 percent.



The core inflation rose to 4.9 percent in September from 4.5 percent in September. Economists had forecast a rise of 5.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, core CPI rose 0.3 percent in September, after a 0.4 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent rise.



