

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation accelerated in September, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.5 percent annually in September, after a 2.1 percent increase in August. Economists had expected a rise of 1.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in September, same as seen in the previous month. Economists had forecast an increase of 0.2 percent.



Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, increased to 2.8 percent in September from 2.4 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF rose 0.5 percent in September, same as in the prior month.



