First North Denmark: Movinn A/S

Movinn A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 4 November 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Movinn A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 28 October 2021 at 12:00 CET at the latest. Name: Movinn -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061555539 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MOVINN -------------------------------------------------------- Volume: Minimum 16,231,490 shares Maximum: 16,972,231 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 36416432 -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.04 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 237996 -------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification: Industry Supersector -------------------------------- 35 Real Estate 3510 Real Estate -------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1020110