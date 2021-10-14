Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (201/21)

On request of Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB (publ), company registration number 559262-7516, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from October 15, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB (publ), meets the liquidity requirements for the B-shares. The company has 125,781,375 ordinary shares and 33,296,302 preferential shares as per today's date. Short Name: BFG ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 218,666,667 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016798581 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 237970 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 10 Technology ---------------------------------- Supersector code: 1010 Technology ---------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 15 up and including October 18, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 21 and 141 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB