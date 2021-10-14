- (PLX AI) - Bank of America Q3 net income USD 7,700 million vs. estimate USD 6,100 million
- • Q3 EPS USD 0.85 vs. estimate USD 0.71
- • Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 12% to $22.8 billion
- • Net interest income (NII)(B) up $1 billion, or 10%, to $11.1 billion, driven by strong deposit growth and related investment of liquidity, and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) activities
- • Global Wealth and Investment Management Q3 record net income of $1.2 billion
