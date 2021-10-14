PV Hardware (PVH) is supplying its PV trackers to China Energy Engineering Group (CEEC) for a 300 MW PV project in Rabigh, Mecca.PVH announced the agreement with CEEC yesterday. Under the terms, the PV tracker company will supply its bifacial ML2V trackers this year to the developer for its 300 MW solar project, set to be located in Mecca in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed; however, a spokesperson for PVH told pv magazine that the PV plant is expected to be operational in the next year. PVH says it has installed controllers integrating its 3D adaptive ...

