

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $358 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $337 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $34.26 billion from $30.37 billion last year.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.02 Bln. vs. $0.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.17 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q4): $34.26 Bln vs. $30.37 Bln last year.



