FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 13 October 2021 was 915.01p (cum income) ex dividend.

With effect from 8 October 2021 the Company's daily net asset value per share will be published on a cum-income basis only.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

14 October 2021