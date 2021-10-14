

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) said it remains on track to achieve 2021 guidance, with both the Africa & Middle East and Latin America & Asia Pacific regions continuing to trend to the higher end of their regional gold guidance and North America at the lower end.



As previously guided, Barrick's fourth-quarter gold production is expected to be the strongest of 2021 following the repair of the mill at Carlin's Goldstrike roaster late in third-quarter.



The company reported preliminary third-quarter sales of 1.07 million ounces of gold and 101 million pounds of copper, as well as third-quarter production of 1.09 million ounces of gold and 100 million pounds of copper.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BARRICK GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de