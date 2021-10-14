

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) reported that its global retail sales increased 10.0% in the third quarter, or 8.5% excluding foreign currency impact. U.S. same store sales decreased 1.9% during the quarter versus the year-ago period.



The international business posted strong results, with same store sales growth of 8.8% during the quarter.



The company had third quarter global net store growth of 323 stores, comprised of 45 net U.S. store openings and 278 net international store openings.



The company's board declared a $0.94 per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of December 15, 2021 to be paid on December 30, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOMINOS PIZZA GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de