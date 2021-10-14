

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $3.71 billion, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $2.72 billion, or $1.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.9% to $14.75 billion from $11.72 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $2.04 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $14.75 Bln vs. $11.72 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

