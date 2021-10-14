Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.10.2021
GlobeNewswire
14.10.2021 | 14:05
95 Leser
On Summus Capital OÜ bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on October 14, 2021 decided to admit for trading Summus Capital OÜ
bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of October 19, 2021. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       Summus Capital OÜ    
Issuer's short name      SUMC           
Securities ISIN code      LV0000802478       
Securities maturity date    18.06.2024        
Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000        
Number of listed securities  10 000          
Fixed annual coupon rate    6,75%          
Coupon payments        4 times per year March 18
                June 18         
                September 18       
                December 18       
Orderbook short name      SUMC067524FA       



Summus Capital OÜ Company description and its Annexes in the attachment.

The Certified Adviser of Summus Capital OÜ is Signet Bank AS till October 19,
2021. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1020149
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
