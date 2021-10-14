On Summus Capital OÜ bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on October 14, 2021 decided to admit for trading Summus Capital OÜ bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of October 19, 2021. Additional information: Issuer's full name Summus Capital OÜ Issuer's short name SUMC Securities ISIN code LV0000802478 Securities maturity date 18.06.2024 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 10 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 6,75% Coupon payments 4 times per year March 18 June 18 September 18 December 18 Orderbook short name SUMC067524FA Summus Capital OÜ Company description and its Annexes in the attachment. The Certified Adviser of Summus Capital OÜ is Signet Bank AS till October 19, 2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1020149