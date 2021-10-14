

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $4.64 billion, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $3.15 billion, or $1.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $17.15 billion from $17.30 billion last year.



Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $4.64 Bln. vs. $3.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.15 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $17.15 Bln vs. $17.30 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

