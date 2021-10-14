Fidel API, a leading financial infrastructure API provider, today announced three executive appointments to support its significant growth in response to a record year. Kevin Akerman joins as Vice President of Global Strategic Initiatives, Mounir Mouawad joins as Vice President of Payments and Emerging Products and Carlos Vilhena joins as Head of Engineering.

"We are delighted to welcome Kevin, Mounir and Carlos across three core areas of our business during an important stage of growth for Fidel API. Each individual brings a breadth of experience that will help us continue the incredible momentum we've experienced this year," said Dev Subrata, Chief Executive Officer of Fidel API. "In particular, Kevin is a long-time partner and helped establish our first commercial agreement with Visa. His invaluable expertise in the payments ecosystem and knowledge of the global card networks will play a critical role in driving commercial opportunities."

As VP of Global Strategic Initiatives, Kevin will focus on building out enterprise partnerships, deepening global payment network relationships and developing new product revenue streams. Kevin has spent the last 11 years leading Visa's product strategy and business development in the US, and most recently in Europe, covering the full spectrum from merchant data solutions to consumer debit, credit, installments and loyalty products. Prior to Visa, Kevin spent seven years at Experian where he helped build and scale their data products.

As VP of Payments and Emerging Products, Mounir will be responsible for scoping and delivering emerging products and leading the teams required to deliver them. Mounir joins Fidel API from Google, where he oversaw the product strategy and European operations for Google Pay. Mounir led the launch of Google Pay across 20 markets in two years and frequently served as an advisor to regulators on open banking.

As Head of Engineering, Carlos will lead Fidel API's engineering efforts. Carlos will serve as a critical building block for Fidel API's rapidly evolving engineering organization by providing leadership, mentorship and organizational rigor. Carlos has a long history in fintech, previously working at Talkdesk where he oversaw several engineering teams working on some of the most critical services and APIs within the company.

Over the past twelve months, Fidel API has doubled in size and continues to hire for roles across its locations in London, Lisbon and New York. For more information on open roles, please visit: www.fidel.uk/careers.

