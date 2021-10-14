Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 14
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 13 October 2021 was 376.64p (ex income) 378.12p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
14 October 2021
