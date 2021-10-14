Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 5.43 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global membrane bioreactors (MBR) market report.

The membrane bioreactors (MBR) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.75% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global membrane bioreactors market would realize an absolute growth of around 56.48% in terms of revenue in the period between 2020-2026. Hollow fiber membrane bioreactors segment accounted for majority share of the global market in 2020 and is expected to grow with an 7.49% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue. In terms of system configuration, submerged segment dominated the global membrane bioreactors market in 2020 and is expected to add over USD 1.19 billion revenue during the forecast period. The municipal segment dominated the market with a share of 57.01% in 2020 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% during 2020-2026. The gravity-based segment dominated the membrane bioreactors market with a revenue share of 51.76% in 2020 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.93% by the end of 2026. APAC dominates the overall membrane bioreactors market with a share of 38.62% in 2020 in terms of revenue. Growing environmental concerns and the restricted availability of safe drinking water have increased the use of membrane bioreactors across the region.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by membrane type, system configuration, application, type of system, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/membrane-bioreactors-market

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market - Segmentation

Hollow fiber is estimated to be the most swiftly developing segment during the forecast period. Hollow fiber (HF) configurations consist of one of the three major configurations for membrane bioreactor technology. Hollow fiber membranes are almost always vertically oriented, along with the aerators either fitted to the frame or integrated with the membrane module.

Submerged membrane bioreactors use a promising technology for water reclamation and wastewater treatment. It is a type of membrane bioreactor where two processes, namely, the separation and the chemical reaction, take place simultaneously to produce a synergistic effect.

The municipal wastewater treatment segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Most of the wastewater treatment capacity offered by membrane bioreactors is for municipal wastewater treatment, as the overall flow of sewage is larger than that of industrial effluent.

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market by Membrane Type

Hollow Fiber



Flat Sheet



Multi Tubular

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market by System Configuration

Submerged



Sidestream

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market by Application

Municipal



Industrial

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market by Type of System

Gravity Based



Pressure Driven

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market - Dynamics

Limited availability of clean water, one of the most crucial global challenges, presents a major threat to economic growth, ecosystem health, and water security. The challenge of supplying sufficient and safe drinking water is further complicated due to climate change and the pressure of industrialization and economic development. The industrial and public sectors consume significant amounts of freshwater while generating huge quantities of wastewater. If improperly treated, wastewater emission into the aquatic environment causes pollution, affecting public health and marine ecosystems. Due to the increasing demand for water, recycling and wastewater recovery have become popular trends. Wastewater reuse not only reduces the volume and environmental threat of released wastewater but also lowers the pressure on freshwater sources.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Demand for High-Quality Effluents

Increasing MBR Installations Due to Growth in Urbanization

Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market - Geography

The membrane bioreactors market in APAC is witnessing strong growth. The APAC membrane bioreactors market is largely driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization across countries such as China, India, and Japan, increasing the demand for clean water and effective wastewater treatment. Growing investments by the public sector in the development of existing water and wastewater treatment systems with membrane bioreactor technology are also boosting the market growth. Growing environmental concerns and the restricted availability of safe drinking water have increased the use of membrane bioreactors across the region. In addition, numerous initiatives started by governmental bodies, such as establishing environmental protection laws to preserve natural water resources and providing proper sanitation, are certainly impacting the market growth. These factors, in turn, are expected to fuel the market's strong growth during the forecast period.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/membrane-bioreactors-market

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market by Geography

APAC



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia



North America



US





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Russia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa



GCC





South Africa

Major Vendors

Evoqua Water Technologies

KUBOTA Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions

SUEZ

Veolia

Other Prominent Vendors

Alfa Laval

Aquatech International

Asahi Kasei

bioprocessH2O

CITIC Envirotech

Culligan

HUBER SE

Koch Separation Solutions

Newterra

Pall Corporation

Parkson Corporation

Pentair

Saur

Siemens

Toray Industries

WEHRLE

Ovivo

Smith & Loveless

Lenntech

DuPont

Explore our consumer goods & retail technology profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

Home Water Filtration Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Decentralized Water Treatment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

Ultrapure Water Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

Water Desalination Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg