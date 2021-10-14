Anzeige
Dow Jones News
14.10.2021 | 15:07
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 14-Oct-2021 / 14:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:                   Alexey A. 
 
 Last name(s):                  Mordashov 
 
 Position:                    Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 TUI AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:                           Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt 
                              instrument 
 
 ISIN:                           DE000TUAG1D6 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Granting of 351,805,963 subscription rights in the course of a capital increase with subscription rights. 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
 0.0 EUR    0.0 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price       Aggregated volume 
 
 0.0 EUR      0.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-10-12; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  124381 
EQS News ID:  1240850 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240850&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2021 08:34 ET (12:34 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
