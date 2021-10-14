

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE), a global provider of reinsurance and insurance, said it is estimating total pre-tax net catastrophe losses of $635 million for the third quarter 2021. The company released the preliminary third quarter catastrophe losses in advance of its full quarterly earnings to be announced on October 27, 2021.



For Hurricane Ida, the company is estimating insured industry losses of approximately $28 billion-$30 billion. For the July European floods, the company is estimating insured industry losses of approximately $12 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EVEREST RE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de