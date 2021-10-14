Dialysis Concentrate Market to Reach $4.53 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in incidences of kidney diseases, rise in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, and issues associated with kidney transplants drive the growth of the global dialysis concentrate market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dialysis Concentrate Market by Type (Acid Concentrates, Bicarbonate Concentrates, and Peritoneal Dialysis Fluid), Application (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis), and Dialysis Site (Hospitals, Clinics & Dialysis Centers, and Home Dialysis): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global dialysis concentrate industry generated $2.69 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $4.53 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in incidences of kidney diseases, rise in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, and issues associated with kidney transplants drive the growth of the global dialysis concentrate market. However, complications in dialysis treatment and reimbursement policy concerns in emerging nations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, shift in preference of patients for home hemodialysis presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on Dialysis Concentrate Market-

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic forced several industries to shut down temporarily, including several sub-domains of healthcare, and thus, there has been an increase in mortality rate among dialysis patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the concern for the transmission of infectious disease during dialysis procedure is high, which negatively impacted the dialysis concentrate market growth.

The hemodialysis segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the hemodialysis segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global dialysis concentrate market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in geriatric population and incidences of renal diseases, especially end stage renal disease (ESRD) globally as well as rise in incidences of diabetes and hypertension. Shortage of kidneys for transplantation also increases use of hemodialysis and hemodialysis concentrate.

The clinics and dialysissegment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on dialysis site, the clinics and dialysis segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global dialysis concentrate market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to advantages of in-center dialysis such as no requirement of any medical training to patients as healthcare professionals carry out majority of tasks, making it convenient for patients by avoiding any errors during the treatment. Moreover, home dialysis segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to advantages such as flexibility in session schedules and fitting the treatment around the patient timetables.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global dialysis concentrate market. Moreover, this region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in cases of ESRD, CKDs, diabetes, and hypertension coupled with surge in diagnosis rates in the region.

Leading Market Players:-

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Dialysis Medical Solutions

Farmasol, Fresenius Medical Care

Hemoclean, Medites Pharma

spol. s.r.o.

Nikkiso and Nipro Renal Solutions

