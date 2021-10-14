PortAventura World: PortAventura Business & Events centralises the operations of the RallyRACC Catalunya-Costa Daurada for the sixteenth consecutive year

In line with PortAventura World's strategic priorities, the 2021 event steps up safety measures against COVID-19 and makes a strong commitment to reducing the environmental impact of the World Rally Championship.

This sporting event, which will celebrate its 56th edition from 14 to 17 October, has brought together 73 teams, including the best drivers in the world.

BARCELONA, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World.- PortAventura Convention Centre has been chosen for the sixteenth consecutive year as the operations centre of the RallyRACC Catalunya-Costa Daurada, which will celebrate its 56th edition from 14 to 17 October. The PortAventura World events division will use some areas of the convention centre for the sporting event, which will house the press room, race management offices, rooms for the editing and set up of audio-visual materials, and catering for the event's support staff.

Likewise, part of the PortAventura World car park will be set up as a Media Zone for journalists covering the race, and there will also be a Service Park where members from all participating motor racing teams will meet. Finally, Hotel Caribe, only a few minutes' walk from the Convention Centre, will provide accommodation for part of the Rally organisation team and some drivers and other World Championship team members.

Whilst still in the midst of a pandemic, protecting everyone against COVID-19 is the number one priority of this sporting event. Only people who are able to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative PCR test result, no more than 96 hours before the competition venue first opens to the public, will be permitted entry to the event.

The director of PortAventura Business & Events, Laura Valdeolivas, said that "for us, it is a real pleasure to once again host an event with such a complex organisational structure, with a huge media impact, and with so many followers around the world, like the 56th RallyRACC Catalunya-Costa Daurada. I would like to thank the organisation, once again, for the trust placed in the Business & Events team".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660463/1096294_image.jpg