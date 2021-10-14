Electronic Design automation Market worth $18.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Electronic design automation Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product Category (IC Physical Design & Verification), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), End-Use Application, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Electronic Design Automation Market was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55791440

The incorporation of electronic design automation for end users such as automotive industry, consumer electronics industry, and healthcare industry, are among the factors driving the growth of the electronic design automation market.

By product category, the IC physical design & verification segment is projected to hold the largest share of electronic design automation market during the forecast period

The market for the IC physical design & verification segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The complexity of semiconductor verification and manufacturing requirements is constantly rising, making it increasingly difficult for IC design companies to provide cutting-edge, competitive products on a timely basis to a fast-moving market. To cater to the demand and achieve set goals, companies require electronic design automation solutions that can offer reliable results and assist them in achieving their aims.

By deployment mode, cloud-based technology is projected to witness the growth at higher CAGR during the forecast period

The cloud-based is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. As the cloud-based design and verification are expected to provide excellent outcomes in high-speed operational processes, reduce costs associated with the manufacturing of semiconductor chips, and allow companies to reduce time to market and speed up innovation while maintaining or lowering operating costs, it is expected to grow with the highest CAGR.

By end-use application, the microprocessor and microcontroller segment is projected to hold the largest share of electronic design automation market during the forecast period

The memory management units segment of the electronic design automation market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing digitalization, which has accelerated the need for faster processors and efficient memory management tools have accelerated the growth. Companies have been using organic and inorganic growth strategies for the development of the segment.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electronic design automation Market"

169 - Tables

60 - Figures

235 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=55791440

By end user, the consumer electronics industry is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The consumer electronics industry held the largest size of the electronic design automation market in 2020 and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period. This segment has witnessed rapid growth in the last few years owing to factors such as advancements in technologies used in earphones and headphones; rising demand for technologically advanced, large-size television sets; increasing disposable income and spending capacity of consumers; and growing penetration of smartphones. Further, the top companies have been enhancing their product portfolios and cracking deals by signing agreements with various companies to improve their products by adopting electronic design automation solutions.

By region, APAC to hold the largest share of the electronic design automation market throughout the forecast period

In 2026, the electronic design automation market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the strong foothold of China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea in the semiconductor industry. The region is home to some of the largest semiconductor companies, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (China), and HiSilicon (China). Additionally, with the ongoing global chip shortage, the governments of countries across the globe are making investments in the semiconductor industry, which is expected to boost market growth.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US); Synopsys, Inc. (US); Siemens (Germany); ANSYS, Inc. (US); Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US); Xilinx, Inc. (US); eInfochips (US); Altium Limited (Australia); Zuken Inc. (Japan); Silvaco, Inc. (US); are some of the key players in the electronic design automation market.

Related Reports:

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Design IP, IP Core, IP Source, End User, Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Data Centers, Automotive, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Embedded System Market by Hardware (MPU, MCU, Application-specific Integrated Circuits, DSP, FPGA, and Memories), Software (Middleware, Operating Systems), System Size, Functionality, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/Reports/electronic-design-automation-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/electronic-design-automation.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg