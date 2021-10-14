Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Dow Jones News
14.10.2021 | 15:52
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification 14-Oct-2021 / 14:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Emba Holdings Limited 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Person closely associated with Richard 
                                     Robinow - Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     R.E.A. Holdings plc 
a)      Name 
 
                                      213800YXL94R94RYG150 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                     Warrants 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
                                     GB00BLDRQN99 
       Identification code 
 
 
                                     Purchase 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price        Volume 
 
                                     6.5p         633,750 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     n/a 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      n/a 
       Price                            6.5p 
                                     14 October 2021 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     London UK 
f)      Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 124399 
EQS News ID:  1240885 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240885&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2021 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
