DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification 14-Oct-2021 / 14:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Emba Holdings Limited 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Richard Robinow - Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor R.E.A. Holdings plc a) Name 213800YXL94R94RYG150 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Warrants Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) GB00BLDRQN99 Identification code Purchase b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 6.5p 633,750 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information n/a d) Aggregated volume n/a Price 6.5p 14 October 2021 e) Date of the transaction London UK f) Place of the transaction

