

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Butterball, LLC recalled about 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products for potential contamination with foreign materials, specifically blue plastic material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a statement.



This is classified by the FSIS as a Class I recall, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



The recall involves 2.5-lb. trays containing 'farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey' and 3-lb. tray containing 'Kroger GROUND TURKEY,' both with case code 50211271, and a sell or freeze by date of October 18, 2021 and October 17, 2021, respectively.



The recalled ground turkey items were produced on September 28, 2021 and were shipped to retail locations across the United States.



The company is yet to receive any confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to consumption of these products.



The problem was discovered when FSIS and the establishment received consumer complaints reporting pieces of blue plastic embedded in raw ground turkey produced by Est. 7345.



The FSIS has urged consumers who have purchased these products to not consume them and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS is also concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers and/or refrigerators.



Previously, Butterball had recalled about 78,164 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Schwarzengrund way back in March 2019.



In April, the FSIS issued a public health alert for approximately 211,406 pounds of raw ground turkey products, produced by Pennsylvania-based Plainville Brands, LLC, due to concerns the products may have caused Salmonella Hadar illness.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de