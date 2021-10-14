Expandable Polystyrene Market size worth $ 13.05 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The expandable polystyrene acts as an excellent suitable material for the packaging of heavy and fragile products such as - consumer electronics and household goods. The material aids in proper transport and handling of such goods with efficient scratch protection, therefore surging its demand in the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Expandable Polystyrene Market" By Product Type (White Grey, And Black), By Application (Building and Construction, Packaging), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Expandable Polystyrene Market size was valued at USD 8.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.05 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.20 % from 2021 to 2028.

Global Expandable Polystyrene Market Overview

Increasing application of expanded polystyrene in the construction and packaging industries owing to its closed-air low-thermal conductivity, ease of handling, mechanical resistance (insulation in the wall structure and roofs & flooring), low water absorption, and sound resistance is the key factor driving the growth of global expanded polystyrene market.

The ability to provide the best packaging solution to keep the product safe and shock absorbent from risk in transport and providing total protection for the industrial product is fostering the growth of the overall expanded polystyrene market. Additionally, food packaging safety through expanded polystyrene is another prospective factor for the growth of the expanded polystyrene market. The overall market is also driven by the environmental benefits associated with expanded polystyrene and high rate of recycling of expanded polystyrene.

Despite having various advantages of expanded polystyrene, some factors restrain and challenge the growth of the overall market. The factors like volatility in crude oil prices and availability of substitutes such as polypropylene and bio-plastics may thwart the overall growth of the expanded polystyrene market.

Key Developments in Expandable Polystyrene Market

In 2019, Versalis (Eni) a chemical company launched its new type of expandable polystyrene (EPS) named Extir FL 3000 to prevent plastic leakage. This material offers the industry an opportunity to increase sustainable products in sectors such as food packaging, industrial packaging (for appliances, furniture, and automotive vehicles), protective helmets, containers, and seats. It also minimizes the risk of plastic granules leaking into the environment.

The major players in the market are BASF SE, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Synthos S.A., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co., Ltd., The Ravago Group, Flint Hills Resources, LLC, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Expandable Polystyrene Market On the basis of Product Type, Application, and Geography.

Expandable Polystyrene Market, By Product Type

White



Grey



Black

Expandable Polystyrene Market, By Application

Building and Construction



Packaging



Other

Expandable Polystyrene Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

