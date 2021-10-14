

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After revealing the results of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds earlier this week, the Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.



The Treasury indicated it plans to sell $24 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $24 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting above average demand.



The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 1.795 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36, while the ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's three-year note auction attracted below average demand, this month's ten-year note auction attracted above average demand and this month's thirty-year bond auction attracted average demand.



