RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 14

14 October 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 145,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 691.034p. The highest price paid per share was 697.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 686.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.017% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 453,014,700 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 853,206,996. Rightmove holds 12,832,384 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
648688.80 08:06:45
715688.80 08:07:29
711693.20 08:14:21
664693.80 08:15:30
760695.60 08:17:49
285695.40 08:17:50
357695.40 08:17:50
679695.40 08:18:13
302695.20 08:18:20
373695.20 08:18:20
695696.20 08:20:17
360695.60 08:21:00
377695.60 08:21:00
634696.00 08:21:44
637695.60 08:22:06
54695.60 08:22:06
327695.20 08:23:37
293695.20 08:23:37
724697.00 08:26:14
718697.20 08:26:48
611697.00 08:28:36
719695.00 08:29:57
634696.00 08:32:23
537695.40 08:32:30
146695.40 08:32:30
633694.20 08:35:12
550694.00 08:36:34
206694.00 08:36:34
33693.20 08:39:07
347693.20 08:39:07
613694.20 08:42:53
646694.00 08:43:33
313694.00 08:49:12
401694.00 08:49:12
96693.80 08:49:12
615694.60 08:51:02
707694.40 08:51:20
367694.20 08:53:02
259694.20 08:53:02
79694.20 08:53:02
490694.60 08:55:44
745694.40 08:56:56
172694.00 08:59:16
546694.00 08:59:16
729694.80 09:03:12
748694.60 09:03:15
653695.00 09:04:02
67693.60 09:06:11
486693.60 09:06:11
112693.60 09:06:11
377692.80 09:08:04
322692.80 09:08:04
626693.40 09:10:32
552693.00 09:11:07
145693.00 09:11:07
429694.20 09:14:02
277694.20 09:14:02
724693.00 09:17:13
682692.40 09:18:19
679691.80 09:20:44
731692.40 09:22:49
350693.20 09:25:37
250693.20 09:25:37
753693.40 09:28:46
621693.80 09:30:49
428693.00 09:33:32
237693.00 09:33:32
752692.80 09:34:32
588693.20 09:39:20
37692.40 09:41:05
568692.80 09:42:04
141692.80 09:42:04
682693.00 09:46:17
89693.00 09:49:13
578693.00 09:49:13
663692.60 09:54:15
600692.60 09:55:30
81692.60 09:55:30
231692.60 09:57:56
498692.60 09:57:56
756692.40 10:03:50
668692.00 10:06:05
664691.80 10:08:21
688691.60 10:12:00
350691.80 10:13:56
339691.80 10:13:56
616692.00 10:16:26
745691.40 10:24:06
454691.40 10:26:04
194691.40 10:26:04
95690.60 10:32:25
546690.60 10:32:25
560688.20 10:34:46
165688.20 10:34:46
128686.80 10:38:13
153686.80 10:38:13
724687.40 10:39:03
733687.80 10:44:47
634689.00 10:50:12
693688.60 10:51:35
350689.40 10:53:24
288689.40 10:53:24
395689.20 10:53:56
153689.20 10:53:56
88689.20 10:53:56
710688.40 10:57:42
726688.60 11:02:28
699688.40 11:04:28
662688.20 11:08:18
453688.00 11:11:46
246688.00 11:11:46
135687.80 11:16:18
565687.80 11:16:33
745687.40 11:19:29
703688.60 11:25:49
747688.40 11:26:05
645688.80 11:30:10
594689.00 11:30:53
77689.00 11:30:54
28688.80 11:30:54
546687.80 11:34:59
103687.80 11:34:59
3688.20 11:37:23
628688.20 11:37:23
313688.00 11:42:14
432688.00 11:42:14
632688.20 11:43:51
505687.60 11:46:15
109687.60 11:46:15
62687.60 11:46:15
681688.00 11:49:26
661686.40 11:52:59
19686.40 11:52:59
17686.20 11:55:36
188686.20 11:55:36
413686.20 11:55:36
156687.80 12:02:14
250687.80 12:02:14
669687.60 12:03:26
326687.00 12:04:21
290687.00 12:04:21
355687.80 12:13:32
277687.80 12:13:32
331688.20 12:15:42
395688.20 12:15:42
21687.60 12:18:35
657687.60 12:18:35
710687.00 12:26:00
577687.00 12:29:17
64687.00 12:29:17
695686.60 12:34:11
350687.40 12:41:29
373687.40 12:41:29
400687.40 12:41:29
691687.40 12:45:06
724687.60 12:51:06
643687.20 12:53:27
685687.00 12:58:03
593689.20 13:06:20
169689.20 13:06:20
755689.00 13:06:39
177689.20 13:08:02
495689.20 13:08:02
699688.60 13:11:48
424688.40 13:16:19
230688.40 13:16:19
715688.00 13:19:51
177687.60 13:21:06
471687.60 13:21:29
95687.60 13:21:29
626688.00 13:26:26
886688.60 13:34:55
658688.40 13:35:08
222688.20 13:35:08
479688.20 13:35:08
686687.60 13:38:12
706687.80 13:41:30
658688.20 13:44:44
134688.20 13:48:14
173688.20 13:48:14
619688.00 13:49:07
687687.80 13:50:30
659687.40 13:53:25
694687.40 13:56:44
671687.20 13:59:49
80687.20 13:59:49
671687.60 14:03:28
228687.80 14:08:03
512687.80 14:08:03
210688.00 14:11:10
112688.00 14:11:10
206688.00 14:11:10
222688.00 14:11:10
676688.20 14:12:59
658688.00 14:15:02
652688.40 14:21:32
632688.20 14:21:32
34688.20 14:21:32
672688.20 14:25:24
398688.00 14:27:45
224688.00 14:27:45
488689.40 14:30:38
136689.40 14:30:38
66689.40 14:30:38
349689.40 14:30:48
250689.40 14:30:48
723689.20 14:30:54
250689.80 14:32:23
350689.80 14:32:23
114689.80 14:32:23
146688.60 14:33:31
553688.60 14:33:31
646689.40 14:35:43
487688.80 14:36:40
134688.80 14:36:40
186688.60 14:38:09
570688.60 14:38:09
650689.20 14:40:19
550690.20 14:41:07
350690.20 14:41:07
185690.20 14:41:07
712691.00 14:42:49
654690.60 14:44:02
638690.80 14:45:31
725691.20 14:47:41
626690.80 14:49:04
154690.40 14:50:01
123690.40 14:50:01
402690.40 14:50:03
738690.00 14:51:10
615691.80 14:54:51
748691.60 14:54:58
193690.80 14:56:53
486690.80 14:56:53
744691.20 15:00:41
250691.20 15:00:41
350691.20 15:00:41
41691.20 15:00:41
611691.60 15:02:56
744691.60 15:04:56
350690.60 15:05:36
361690.60 15:05:36
825692.20 15:10:34
350692.20 15:11:10
250692.20 15:11:10
31692.20 15:12:03
656692.20 15:12:03
713692.00 15:12:04
690692.00 15:14:36
660692.40 15:17:07
694692.20 15:17:07
667692.80 15:19:47
724692.80 15:21:00
748692.60 15:22:23
639692.00 15:25:05
352692.20 15:26:33
140692.20 15:26:33
156692.20 15:26:33
314692.20 15:27:53
92692.20 15:27:53
350692.20 15:27:53
626691.60 15:30:22
190690.80 15:31:32
496690.80 15:31:32
709690.40 15:32:35
460690.80 15:34:19
265690.80 15:34:19
309691.20 15:39:14
217691.20 15:39:14
358691.20 15:39:14
652691.20 15:39:14
101691.20 15:39:14
677691.00 15:39:51
743690.40 15:41:24
552691.00 15:45:38
195691.00 15:45:38
123691.00 15:45:38
215691.00 15:45:38
150691.00 15:45:38
715691.00 15:45:57
711691.00 15:47:27
246691.40 15:48:33
450691.40 15:48:33
350691.60 15:52:21
108691.60 15:53:32
599691.60 15:53:32
351691.60 15:53:34
255691.60 15:53:34
558692.40 15:55:53
250692.40 15:55:53
689692.20 15:56:43
306692.00 15:58:43
397692.00 15:58:43
611692.00 15:58:54
127692.40 16:01:24
246692.40 16:01:24
326692.40 16:01:24
366692.20 16:02:03
35692.20 16:02:04
335692.20 16:02:04
350692.60 16:04:54
326692.60 16:04:54
323692.60 16:05:06
108692.80 16:06:32
153692.80 16:06:32
22692.80 16:06:54
244692.80 16:06:54
163692.80 16:06:54
470693.00 16:07:47
209693.00 16:07:47
122693.00 16:08:44
160693.00 16:08:44
159693.00 16:08:44
106693.00 16:08:44
67693.00 16:08:44
612693.20 16:09:21
620692.80 16:10:16
475693 16:11:42
241693 16:11:42
738693 16:12:57
739693 16:15:32
407693 16:16:35
32693 16:17:24
108693 16:17:24
256693 16:17:24
312693 16:17:24
702693 16:17:51
225693 16:20:01
310693 16:20:01
378693 16:20:01
239693 16:20:01
622694 16:21:02
373694 16:22:03
300694 16:22:03
77694 16:22:03
510694 16:22:37
323694 16:22:37
450694 16:22:57
166694 16:22:57
187694 16:23:13
125694 16:23:28
49694 16:23:28
