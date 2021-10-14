Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - The Broadway Company, a Boston-based real estate investment platform, and investment partners have completed the purchase of Countryside Terrace, a 54-unit apartment campus in Attleboro, MA. Countryside Terrace is located at 60 Phillips St. in Attleboro, minutes from I-95.

Key Takeaways:

The property's nine buildings have a compelling unit mix, and each unit has a parking space.

The property is served by convenient shopping, commuter rail stations, and recreation facilities.





ABOUT THE BROADWAY COMPANY

The Broadway Company is an innovative, technology enabled real estate investment platform founded in 2011. The company's investments span asset classes and locations, including investments in multifamily, manufactured housing and single-family residences. The Broadway Company has acquired more than 70 buildings in approximately 50 syndications and is active in Boston, Montreal, Quebec, and Bozeman, MT. The Broadway Company is an owner, manager, and operator. For more information, please go to www.tbcre.com.

