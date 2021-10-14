Los Angeles Auto Show: First-Ever Vietnamese Automaker VinFast Selects LA Auto Show to Enter the North American Market

Vietnam's First Global Automobile Manufacturer to Debut All-New Zero-Emission Vehicles at 2021 AutoMobility LA

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show), the leading auto and lifestyle in-person event, announced today that VinFast-Vietnam's first global automaker-will launch its brand and products at AutoMobility LA. Following LA Auto Show's annual industry and media gathering, the public will have an opportunity to discover and experience Vietnam's best-selling vehicles up close for the very first time in North America.

Held in the top car-buying and zero-emission vehicle market in the United States (according to JD Power 2021), LA Auto Show remains an unparalleled destination for new automakers to launch their brands and products in North America. AutoMobility LA and LA Auto Show continue to provide startup and legacy automakers convenient and effective channels for reaching target audiences including investors, influencers, media, policymakers, and shoppers. Every new brand entering the North American market has leveraged auto shows; VinFast is the latest in a history of what have become well-known brands to leverage LA Auto Show's platform to introduce products to the American public.

"Los Angeles and the LA Auto Show have always been at the epicenter of automotive and transportation innovation," said Lisa Kaz, CEO and owner of the LA Auto Show. "That's why startups like Karma, Rivian, and now VinFast, have chosen our global platform to launch their brands and engage audiences creatively, effectively, and experientially. We continue to offer new and legacy companies the ideal channels for them to unveil, showcase, and demo their latest innovations."

In addition to VinFast, several new automakers will debut at this November's LA Auto Show, including Southern California-based Fisker Inc., Mullen, and SONDORS. Always ahead of the curve, this year's AutoMobility LA and LA Auto Show are set to spotlight electrification-the greatest trend to transform the global automotive industry in more than a century. Recognizing local consumers' growing interest in electric vehicles, the 2021 LA Auto Show will feature test drives around the venue as well as an all-new indoor EV Test Track-powered by Electrify America.

Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, shared: "Global demand for quality EVs drives our endless efforts to create high-quality products for everyone. We have made vigorous investments and conducted extensive market research to create premium EVs that will satisfy the desires of global customers. The LA Auto Show's early support of the EV market and unique ability to inform influencers and consumers about electrification makes it the right venue to introduce our brand to North American market."

Sprawled across one million square feet of indoor and outdoor space, the 2021 LA Auto Show will showcase a diverse mix of cars, SUVs, and trucks-including electric, gas, hybrid, and hydrogen models for enthusiasts, influencers, and shoppers to discover, experience, and test drive in person.

The 2021 LA Auto Show opens its doors to the public Nov. 19-28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Tickets are now on sale and available for purchase at www.laautoshow.com/tickets. Before doors open to the public, the LA Auto Show will host its media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, also taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, from Nov. 17-18.

For additional information on AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, including media and industry credentials please visit: www.AutoMobilityLA.com and www.LAAutoShow.com.

AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show will be operated in full accordance with all safety protocols required by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on November 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/.

