CGS International Inc.: CGS International Acquires Rights to Organic Plant Enhancers

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (the "Company" or "CGSI") (OTC PINK:CGSI), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company, is pleased to that it has acquired the rights to certain organic plant enhancers.

World Agri Minerals ("WAM"), a sole proprietorship formerly owned and operated by Ramon Mabanta, was acquired by the Company via Asset Purchase Agreement that closed on October 11, 2021. Now part of CGSI, WAM manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes completely organic plant enhancers under the brand name GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD. The GENESIS 89 brand of products is a unique blend of 89+ minerals, which when applied assist the plant in rebuilding its original immune structure, further eliminating the need for additional applications of fertilizers and pesticides. Moving forward, the Company will be doing business under the name WORLD AGRI MINERALS.

For additional information regarding the Company's acquisition of WAM, please see our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission on October 12, 2021.

ABOUT US:

CGS International, Inc. (d.b.a. World Agri Minerals) manufactures, markets, and sells a premiere proprietary commercial Agri-product known world-wide as GENESIS 89. After years of research and development, GENESIS 89 has been formulated to contain over 80 different trace minerals and contains a unique proprietary blend of these organic trace minerals. World Agri Minerals GENESIS 89 product line boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the commercial and even the retail market. The proprietary extraction of these minerals provides the GENESIS 89 product a unique blend of organic trace minerals and boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the market. All World Agri Mineral products consist of organic plant nutrients that hope to change the way the agriculture industry grow and fertilize products. Our GENESIS 89 premium organic growth supplement can be applied as a soil amendment and/or foliar spray. We are confidently pressing forward as the premier ocean-based mineral plant food on the market.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains "forward-looking" statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

