

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):



-Earnings: $337 million in Q3 vs. -$49 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.76 in Q3 vs. -$0.26 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $391 million or $2.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.80 per share -Revenue: $3.11 billion in Q3 vs. $2.37 billion in the same period last year.



