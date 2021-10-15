Aqar Investments: Prime British Real Estate Firm Expands Into Paris' Finest Properties Niche

The company Aqar Investments, proudly founded by experienced consultant Rashed Alnoaimi takes an important step to further expand its success outside London.

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The company Aqar Investments, founded in London by the successful Real Estate Consultant Rashed Alnoaimi is opening their Paris venue this next December 6, 2021. The firm is precisely based in Mayfair and specializes in providing high-end international customers a comprehensive set of industry-related services to acquire properties, in an exclusive and turnkey fashion.

Their success' cornerstone is the superior level of customer service used to cater to their clients along with a professional and deep understanding of the customer's target market. They represent them in front of estate agents, property developers, and every single actor involved in the process of buying or investing in a property, taking care of the entire process in an end-to-end fashion. The firm has been recognized with the best customer service award, handed by London's leading and biggest Real Estate Developer, Barratt.

Aqar has been active in Paris through local business partners for some years. Currently, despite the pandemic, properties in Central Paris are on the rise, which turns the situation into an interesting investment opportunity for international players. That's where Aqar steps in and why they decided to officially launch their Paris venue this upcoming December 2021. The strategy consists in identifying and carefully selecting the best prime residential properties in Paris as well as in France's south. This is going to be topped off by also actively scouting properties that may currently be off-market and attractive for their customer's properties portfolio.

To match their professionalism, the company is also working with independent agents and estate agents to ensure their client's demands are being professionally met down to perfection. Finally, they also have close ties with mortgage brokers and solicitors, a key step to make sure every deal is closed and executed seamlessly.

The true edge Aqar has is its founder, Rashed Alnoaimi. Knowing the Real Estate playfield and seeing firsthand how deals were conducted, he saw an opportunity to up the level of the entire process and experience to a new realm. A realm that international buyers have learned to appreciate. This approach quickly set Aqar apart as one of the best Real Estate consultancy companies.

"We succeeded because we have taken the hassle away from the client. From searching for the property and delivering tailored opportunities based on their profiles. We can basically scan the market based on what the client wants and then we take care of the rest until the deal is closed." said Rashed, Founder & CEO.

About Aqar Investments: Aqar Investments is a London-based Real Estate consultancy firm created by Rashed Alnoaimi. The company specializes in providing international property buyers with a wide array of premium services related to the industry. From searching for premier properties up to securing income properties to file for European citizenship. Their services are granted in a turnkey manner, where they take care of every single step of the process and relieving customers from hassling and tedious paperwork.

Website: https://www.aqarinvestments.com/

Address: 2nd Floor, Berkeley Square House, Berkeley Square, London

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660892/Aqar_Investments_ceo.jpg