Nasdaq Riga: Resumption of trading in AS "Olainfarm" shares

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 15, 2021 to resume trading in AS "Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN code: LV0000100501) shares with the start of October 15, 2021 trading session. AS "Olainfarm" has published the decisions adapted by the extraordinary shareholders meeting of October 14, 2021. As a result the circumstances based on which the trading in AS "Olainfarm" shares was suspended ceased to exist. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.